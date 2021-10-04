David Culley: We weren’t ready to play yesterday and I take the blame for that

Getty Images

The Texans suffered one of the worst losses in franchise history on Sunday, falling to the Bills 40-0.

Houston finished with just 109 yards and six first downs, with quarterback Davis Mills throwing four interceptions. The Bills racked up 450 yards of offense and put in Mitchell Trubisky early in the fourth quarter.

After reviewing the film, head coach David Culley said in his Monday press conference that the loss is on him and the coaching staff.

“When your football team plays the way we played yesterday, they’re not ready to play,” Culley said. “I’ve said I take the blame — I am to blame for that. Our coaching staff is to blame for that, because we haven’t played that way to that point. We’ve played good football, winning football, to be able to have a chance to win football games. And we didn’t do that yesterday.”

There are myriad issues Culley and the Texans need to correct from Sunday’s loss. But Culley doesn’t see the situation as hopeless.

“I don’t think it’s a quick fix. I think it’s fixable,” he said. “We’ve just got to coach better. There were things that we did yesterday that we haven’t been doing. It had nothing to do with the weather. I keep hearing about the weather — it had nothing to do with the weather. It was the fact that we didn’t play good football yesterday.”

The Texans have to get their fundamentals on point with a meeting with the Patriots on tap for Week Five.