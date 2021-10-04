Derrick Henry on pace to break NFL records for rushing yards, yards from scrimmage

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry is running more than ever, catching more passes than ever, and on pace to break NFL records for rushing yards and yards from scrimamge.

So far this season Henry has 113 carries for 510 yards and 14 catches for 125 yards, which gives him 127 touches and 635 yards from scrimmage this season.

With some help from the new 17-game season, that puts Henry on record pace in four statistical categories:

If Henry were to keep this pace for 17 games, he would finish with 480 carries this season, which would smash the NFL record of 416, set by Larry Johnson in 2006.

At his current pace, Henry would also rush for 2,168 yards, which would break the NFL record of 2,105 rushing yards, set by Eric Dickerson in 1984.

Henry would also finish the season with 540 touches, which would break the record of 492 touches set by James Wilder in 1984.

And Henry is on pace to finish the season with 2,699 yards from scrimmage, which would break the record of 2,509 yards from scrimmage, set by Chris Johnson in 2009.

Plenty of players who start a season strong fail to maintain their pace over the long haul. So no one should assume Henry is going to rewrite the record book. But the incredible start to the season he’s had, combined with the addition of a 17th game, gives Henry a great chance.