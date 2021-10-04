Jaguars activate Walker Little from COVID-19 list, place DJ Chark, A.J. Cann on IR

Getty Images

The Jaguars activated offensive tackle Walker Little from the COVID-19 reserve list. Little did not play in either of the team’s first two games before going on the list Sept. 20.

The Jaguars made Little a second-round pick out of Stanford this spring.

The team also placed receiver DJ Chark and offensive lineman A.J. Cann on injured reserve.

Chark fractured his left ankle on the third play of Thursday night’s game against the Bengals.

Chark, who missed nine games total his first three seasons, is making $2.183 million in base salary this season and due to hit free agency in March.

Chark’s only 1,000-yard season came in 2019 when he made his only Pro Bowl. He has seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Cann left Thursday night’s game in the second quarter with a knee injury. He missed only five games in his first six seasons and has 94 career starts at right guard.