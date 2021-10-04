Jared Goff wonders if getting pissed off will be the answer for the Lions

Getty Images

The Lions fell to 0-4 with Sunday’s 24-14 loss to the Bears and quarterback Jared Goff thinks a change in attitude might be what the team needs to wind up with better results.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that the loss “ought to piss you off” and Goff agreed with his coach about the mindset that the Lions need to adopt heading into next Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

“I think you just get to the point where you’re . . . there’s no longer like, ‘Oh well we did these things good.’ You know? Like, you get to the point where it’s like, ‘Well, we still lost,'” Goff said, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. “And then you’re not happy about it. Yeah, maybe a pissed-off team will execute a little bit better and that’s me included. How can we be better next week? Maybe getting pissed off will be the answer.”

If getting pissed off helps Goff hold onto the ball, it would be a step in the right direction. He lost two fumbles on plays that started inside the Bears’ 10-yard-line and the failure to get points on those drives loomed large in the loss.