John Harbaugh on Vic Fangio: “What’s meaningful to us might not be meaningful to them”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 4, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT
Unfortunately, the Ravens and Broncos won’t play again until next season at the earliest. Unless they meet in the playoffs. Regardless of how the game would go, it would be worth the price of admission to witness the interaction between Baltimore coach John Harbaugh and Denver coach Vic Fangio.

On Monday, Fangio called Harbaugh’s decision not to try to gain yardage on the last snap of a game the Ravens led by 16 points “kind of bullshit,” adding this: “I just know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary.”

Making Fangio’s comments more biting is the fact that Fangio worked for John Harbaugh in 2009, before joining Jim at Stanford in 2010 and following him to the 49ers.

“I mean, I thought we were on good terms,” Harbaugh told reporters on Monday when asked about Fangio’s comments. “We had a nice chat before the game. Known each other for a long time. But I promise you, I’m not gonna give that insult one second thought. What’s meaningful to us might not be meaningful to them. Their concerns are definitely not our concerns. And, you know, we didn’t expect to get the ball back, you know? But I had already decided — we decided — that if we got the ball back, we were gonna try to get the yards. And we got it back with three seconds left. So you’re throwing the ball in the end zone with 10 seconds left, I don’t know that there’s a 16-point touchdown that’s gonna be possible right there. So, you know, that didn’t have anything to do with winning the game. So like I said what’s meaningful to us might not be meaningful to them, and we’re not gonna concern ourselves with that.”

Harbaugh makes a good point; the chances of scoring, getting a two-point conversion, recovering an onside kick, scoring another touchdown, and getting another two-point conversion were far closer to none than slim. The Broncos may have been trying to get some reps for Drew Lock. Or maybe they just didn’t bother to think that it made sense to take a knee and call it a day.

Regardless, the game came down to Baltimore with a 16-point lead, three seconds, left, and a decision to make: kneel or try to gain yardage? Harbaugh decided to gain yardage so that the Ravens could match a 44-year old record, set by the Steelers from 1974-77.

Maybe Harbaugh wouldn’t care if it wasn’t a Pittsburgh record. Maybe he shouldn’t care either way.

Indeed, this isn’t DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak. This is a record that, frankly, I didn’t even know about until the Ravens went out of their way to match it.

Ultimately, the Ravens had every right within the confines of the rules to try to run a play. And to assume the risk of an unnecessary injury to the 11 players who were on the field. And to expose quarterback Lamar Jackson to potential injury by having him run the ball one last time. (It would be interesting to know whether Harbaugh would acknowledge that Jackson shouldn’t have run the ball and/or shouldn’t have even been in the game at that point.)

The irony (I never know if I’m using that properly) of Harbaugh’s decision is that, in a meaningless 2019 game to cap a 14-2 regular season after the top seed in the AFC had been clinched, he rested his starters. And the starters were flat in the divisional round game, arguably due to the passage of three weeks after their last reps of consequence.

But at least the backups kept alive the 100-yard rushing streak, with Gus Edwards alone getting more than 130 yards in a 28-10 win over the Steelers.

15 responses to “John Harbaugh on Vic Fangio: “What’s meaningful to us might not be meaningful to them”

  1. Harbaugh, acting calm and collected, while playing the victim card, after the fact, doesn’t make you right.

  2. Some people care about sportsmanship, class, and player safety. Most do not. As we will see in the comments, the only thing the “fans” hate more than good sportsmanship is complaining. Even if it’s justified.

  3. My guess is that they were trying to get rep for Drew Lock for next week, however, don’t complain about pointless plays when you were doing the same.

  4. Reminds me of when the Ravens and their D Coordinator Wink Martindale complained about the Bengals kicking a field goal at the end of the game to avoid a shutout last year.

    Seems the ravens are very concerned about stats and image.

  5. How many players are on IR in Baltimore? You would think the NFLPA would be interested in this?

  6. The Ravens care more about stats than they do winning a Super Bowl. It’s the same as them fighting to win those preseason games to keep the streak alive.

  7. This Harbaugh’s a good coach, but everyone knows him and his brother are jerky, right? Good for Fangio for saying it.

  8. They had a chance to get the last laugh. Imagine if they stopped them from gaining the yards to tie the record.

  9. I like John Harbaugh a lot.

    However, Sportsmanship should always trump a meaningless statistic.

  10. Denver could have stopped them from gaining the yards. That would have been the best way to make the decision look stupid.

  11. Now the Steelers are going for the most games rushing for under 100 yards. Will Harbaugh want to match that?

  12. I understand where Fangio is coming from but you play until the final whistle. Period.

  13. The Ravens care about stats, preseason games, oh and Superbowls too. Which is why they have more of them over the past couple decades than most your teams.

  14. Vic Fangio should have prepared his team to stop the Ravens. His team came out and looked like the pretenders everyone thought they were. Vic is a 15-21 coach. That’s all you need to know. Too bad the Broncos can’t play winless teams every week.

  15. Denver could also have run out the clock. They chose not to. Can’t cry when Baltimore runs a couple yards to continue something that will help motivate them through the season.

