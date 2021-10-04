Jon Bostic likely out for season with pectoral injury, Torry McTyer tore his ACL

USA TODAY Sports

The aftermath of Washington’s win in Atlanta on Sunday isn’t an entirely happy one.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said at his Monday press conference that linebacker Jon Bostic is likely out for the season with a pectoral injury and that cornerback Torry McTyer is definitely out for the year after tearing his ACL.

Bostic started the first four games of the season for Washington. He had 22 tackles, including six in his 33 defensive snaps against the Falcons. Cole Holcomb started at linebacker with Bostic on Sunday and first-round pick Jamin Davis is likely in line for more snaps with Bostic out.

McTyer had two passes defensed while playing 29 defensive snaps on Sunday. He’d only played 13 defensive snaps in the first three weeks of the season.