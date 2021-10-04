Justin Fields: Adversity brings a whole different person out of me

Getty Images

Justin Fields‘ second NFL start went a lot better than the first one.

The Bears were limited to 47 yards from scrimmage in their Week Three loss to the Browns, but only needed one possession to pick up more yards against the Lions on Sunday. Things continued to go well from there as Fields hit on some big plays and the Bears got out to a 21-0 lead en route to a 24-14 victory.

Fields finished 11-of-17 for 209 yards and said after the game that he thought the rough sailing against Cleveland set him up for success this time.

“I’ve been in tough spots before, and my mindset was just to bounce back from last week, just to get better and keep pushing,” Fields said, via Gene Chamberlain of SI.com. “I saw Russell Wilson posted a tweet this past week saying, ‘I love adversity,’ and I truly do love that because it just brings a whole different person out of me, and in some ways I’m glad last week happened. I think if we would’ve won last week, it wouldn’t have pushed us as much to get better and practice hard.”

The Bears maintain that Andy Dalton is the team’s starter if he’s healthy enough to play. It remains to be seen if that will be the case for Week Five’s trip to Las Vegas, but the Bears can feel better about rolling with Fields on the back of Sunday’s performance.