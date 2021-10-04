Justin Fields appreciates the calm voice of offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling plays

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy handed the play calling off to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on Sunday, and the result was an impressive performance by rookie quarterback Justin Fields in a win over the Lions. After the game, Fields said he liked hearing Lazor’s calls.

Fields said that Lazor’s voice in his helmet is a calming presence, and that Nagy, as the head coach who has to oversee the entire team, isn’t as calm.

“He does good,” Fields said of Lazor. “You know, Bill, he’s up in the box, so his voice is always calm. That’s the one thing I like. Coach, it’s hard for him to be calm if he has to focus on the defense, focus on special teams. [Lazor’s] voice is calm. He’s up there in the box seeing the field well, and he did a great job calling plays today.”

Nagy made a point of noting that all the decision making ultimately flows through him as the head coach, but it was Lazor making the calls, and Fields appeared to benefit.