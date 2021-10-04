Kyler Murray: We have to continue to prove it

Getty Images

The Cardinals moved to 4-0 in impressive fashion on Sunday.

They traveled to Los Angeles to face an unbeaten Rams team and took them apart for a 37-20 win that left them alone at the top of the NFC West. It was an impressive performance across the board, including the work turned in by quarterback and early MVP candidate Kyler Murray.

Murray was 24-of-32 for 268 yards and two touchdowns, which leaves him with a 76.1 completion percentage for the season and growing acclaim around the league. Murray said the team can’t rest on its laurels after a hot start to the year.

“We have to continue to prove it,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “I’m not too worried about what other people think. I think the guys in the locker room understand what we’re doing, what we’re capable of, and where we can take it.”

The Cardinals had a strong start to the 2020 season, but faded out of playoff contention down the stretch. Murray and company will be charged with making sure history doesn’t repeat itself this time around.