Lions lose Romeo Okwara to torn Achilles

The Lions have lost one of their top pass rushers for the season.

Romeo Okwara has been confirmed to have a torn Achilles tendon, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That was the diagnosis that head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that the team feared. A torn Achilles is always a season-ending injury.

Okwara is in his fourth season with the Lions and had the best year of his career last year, recording 10 sacks. This year he has started all four games. Okwara’s brother, Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara, is among the players who may get more playing time to fill in for the loss of Romeo.