Marcus Maye facing DUI charges stemming from February arrest

Getty Images

Jets safety Marcus Maye faces DUI charges stemming from a car crash in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 22, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. The incident was not previously reported by the media, and “it appears the Jets were not made aware of the arrest,” Cimini writes.

Maye thus faces possible discipline not only for the incident under the NFL’s personal conduct policy but also for not reporting the incident if he failed to do so.

The Jets had no comment.

“It is an ongoing legal matter and our attorney has advised us we cannot comment,” Maye’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, told Cimini. “We are confident it will be positively resolved. We look forward to Marcus getting back on the field soon.”

An Oct. 20 Zoom hearing is scheduled.

Maye, 28, was driving alone in a 2018 Mercedes when he crashed into the left rear of a Volvo while driving on the Florida Turnpike at 7:33 p.m. ET. No injuries were reported, but the other driver, Jamila Abraham of Belle Glade, Florida, has filed a civil suit against Maye seeking more than $30,000, according to court filings uncovered by Cimini.

The booking report, via Cimini, shows Maye was charged with driving under the influence and two other misdemeanors, DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of a crash. He posted $1,500 bond.

It was Maye’s first DUI offense, according to court documents.

The Jets placed the $10.6 million franchise tag on Maye on March 8, and he signed it March 20. The sides did not come to terms on a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.

Maye did not play Sunday after injuring an ankle in Week 3. Burkhardt tweeted last week that Maye will be healthy by the Nov. 2 trade deadline, prompting speculation that the former second-round choice wants out.