Marquise Brown: Lamar Jackson put it out there, so I went and got it

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown had a very bad day against the Lions in Week Three and he got some redemption in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

Brown bounced back from three drops against Detroit by laying out for and catching a 49-yard touchdown from Lamar Jackson in the second quarter of the 23-7 victory. Brown said before the game that he wasn’t dwelling on the past and said after Sunday’s game that he kept things simple on the deep ball from Jackson.

“Just go get it,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “[Jackson] put it out there, so I went and got it and kept my eyes on it to make the catch.”

Jackson said he “always” trusts Brown to make a play and that trust paid off in a big way for the Ravens on the way to their third win of the 2021 season.