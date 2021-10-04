Matt Nagy: Next two days will tell us a lot on Andy Dalton

Getty Images

The Bears took their quarterback decision into the weekend before announcing that Justin Fields would start against the Lions, but word about their plans for Week Five might come a little quicker.

Head coach Matt Nagy said at a Monday press conference that the next 48 hours will provide the team with information about whether Andy Dalton‘s knee is well enough for him to return to the lineup. Fields turned in a better performance in Sunday’s win, but Nagy reiterated that Dalton is the starter if he is healthy.

“The next two days are going to tell us a lot,” Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’ll update you on Wednesday.”

The Bears will be on the road to face the Raiders in Week Five.