Matt Nagy: Next two days will tell us a lot on Andy Dalton

Posted by Josh Alper on October 4, 2021, 11:31 AM EDT
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

The Bears took their quarterback decision into the weekend before announcing that Justin Fields would start against the Lions, but word about their plans for Week Five might come a little quicker.

Head coach Matt Nagy said at a Monday press conference that the next 48 hours will provide the team with information about whether Andy Dalton‘s knee is well enough for him to return to the lineup. Fields turned in a better performance in Sunday’s win, but Nagy reiterated that Dalton is the starter if he is healthy.

“The next two days are going to tell us a lot,” Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’ll update you on Wednesday.”

The Bears will be on the road to face the Raiders in Week Five.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Matt Nagy: Next two days will tell us a lot on Andy Dalton

  2. Nagy seems to be the “problem” link in the chain at Bear’s HQ! His indecisiveness and his horrendous play calling show a complete lack of leadership. Both he and Pace need to be “seeking challenges elsewhere!”

  5. Keeping Fields as a starter is the best way for him to learn and improve. His week 4 performance is a proof of that. Honestly, I don’t understand Nagy’s stubbornness.

  7. Bears would likely have lost to Detroit yesterday had they started Dalton or Foles, Justin Fields is the legit QB on that roster but he desperately needs better playcalling and scheming from that coach if he wants to beat teams that are top-30 in the power rankings

  8. Dalton is irrelevant. Fields being coached and developed is what’s important. Nagy is still intent on running his system with Dalton to prove that it works. The sooner they get Fields away from Nagy, the better. And when Nagy is gone, I don’t think he’ll get another head coaching job let alone a coordinator position.

    Good news though. The Bears still have Nick Foles in 2022 for about 8 million. Great job, Ryan Pace.

  9. Nagy’s decisions this season reflect a guy who is playing with house money, i.e. has been told his job is safe no matter what happens this year. He’s also coming off as more arrogant and dismissive in pressers this year. He’s not the same guy the Bears hired. It doesn’t appear he has changed for the better and I’m not sure how much longer he can keep the team when his decisions seem to be guided more and more by his own ego and less about what will help his players succeed and win.

  13. I’ve been a proponent of letting young QBs sit and learn. I still am.

    At this point, Fields has had a crushing outing, followed by a decent-to-pretty-good outing. I’m afraid another crusher could really mess his head up.

    I guess the question is, how good is the Raiders’ defense? Can the Bears maybe try and get Fields in a rhythm with some shorter, high percentage passes or will that just get him killed again? I’m asking because I legit don’t know.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.