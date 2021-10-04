Monday Night Football delayed by weather

Getty Images

It never rains in Southern California . . . unless it does.

Albert Hammond made the song famous in the 1970s, but in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, a thunderstorm has delayed the start of Monday Night Football.

Kickoff now is set for 8:55 p.m. ET if the lightning stops.

SoFi Stadium, built for $5.5 billion, looks like an indoor stadium on television, but it is not. It is an outdoor stadium with a canopy over the field with open end zones.

Thus, the NFL will not let the teams play until the lightning danger has passed.

Does this bode well for the team with the lightning bolt on its helmet?