Myles Garrett hopes the Browns defense is starting a trend

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t happy with his performance in Sunday’s 14-7 win over the Vikings, but there was a lot to like about the way the defense performed.

They held the Vikings to 255 yards, stopped two attempts to convert fourth downs, and picked Kirk Cousins off on the way to their third straight win. The outing came a week after the Browns stifled the Bears offense and defensive end Myles Garrett said after Sunday’s win that he’s hopeful that it’s just the start of along run for the unit.

“It shows that last week wasn’t just a one-time thing. We can hold up against just about anybody and everybody,” Garrett said, via Ellis L. Williams of Cleveland.com. “We are hoping we can make this a trend. We got started against a rookie but Cousins was playing very well. Their offense was clicking and rolling.”

Justin Herbert and the Chargers are next up for the Browns and another performance like Sunday’s will leave little doubt about how things are trending in Cleveland.