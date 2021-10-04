Nick Sirianni: We’re furious that we’re 1-3

Getty Images

The Eagles had three touchdowns called back due to penalty in their Week Four loss to the Chiefs.

That it happened to Philadelphia is not much of a surprise this year. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s team has drawn the most flags in 2021, and it’s not even close. The Eagles have been penalized 44 times in four games. The Buccaneers are No. 2 at 34 penalties.

“We’re upset — we’re furious that we’re 1-3,” Sirianni said after Sunday’s game, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The self-inflicted wounds have to stop. We keep putting ourselves in holes with penalties. We have to use this tape and get better from it.”

The touchdowns got called back due to an ineligible receiver downfield, offensive pass interference, and illegal touching fouls.

At this point, the Eagles just aren’t good enough to overcome all of those setbacks.

“My message is really never going to change, win or lose,” Sirianni said. “We’ve got to make our corrections and get better from it.”

Quarterback Jalen Hurts said he and his teammates control the penalties and the little things, which is how they can get corrected.

“We’re clearly not there as a football team,” Hurts said. “We’re not a finished product. No player on this team is a finished product. We’ve got to put it together.”