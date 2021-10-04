Nick Sirianni: We’re furious that we’re 1-3

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 4, 2021, 12:29 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Eagles had three touchdowns called back due to penalty in their Week Four loss to the Chiefs.

That it happened to Philadelphia is not much of a surprise this year. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s team has drawn the most flags in 2021, and it’s not even close. The Eagles have been penalized 44 times in four games. The Buccaneers are No. 2 at 34 penalties.

“We’re upset — we’re furious that we’re 1-3,” Sirianni said after Sunday’s game, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The self-inflicted wounds have to stop. We keep putting ourselves in holes with penalties. We have to use this tape and get better from it.”

The touchdowns got called back due to an ineligible receiver downfield, offensive pass interference, and illegal touching fouls.

At this point, the Eagles just aren’t good enough to overcome all of those setbacks.

“My message is really never going to change, win or lose,” Sirianni said. “We’ve got to make our corrections and get better from it.”

Quarterback Jalen Hurts said he and his teammates control the penalties and the little things, which is how they can get corrected.

“We’re clearly not there as a football team,” Hurts said. “We’re not a finished product. No player on this team is a finished product. We’ve got to put it together.”

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Nick Sirianni: We’re furious that we’re 1-3

  4. It would be easy in this situation to play the victim card. Props to Nick Sirianni for admitting the Eagles’ wounds are mostly “self-inflicted,” and demanding his team learn and get better for it.
    That’s not to say the Eagles haven’t been hosed more than once, but just about any team can make that claim at one time or another. When a team is continually and heavily penalized game after game there are usually reasons behind it that have little to do with officiating.

  6. 25% more penalties than the next closest team.
    set record for least amount of running plays by RBs in a game in NFL history against the Cowboys.
    worst play calling i’ve seen this side of Rich Kotite on both sides of the ball as an Eagles coach against the Cowboys.
    Gave up 40+ points in consecutive games.
    Chiefs scored 6 TDs in 7 drives.

    It took Jeff Fisher more than decade to start setting records as a mediocre coach. The Eagles coaching staff only needed a quarter of a season.

    Sirianni and Gannon can’t change what happened the 1st 4 games, their names are already in the record books of shame, but hopefully they recognize how unprepared they were for the jobs they were given and learn from their mistakes.

  7. Coach we the fans are furious that you are the coach, and that the front office is who it is.

  8. The Eagles have three 1st round picks from 1-3 teams, their own included, and all the picks are in top 10, the way things currently stand. They may not be very motivated to mess it up.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.