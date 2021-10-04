Panthers expect Christian McCaffrey to test hamstring Wednesday

Getty Images

The Panthers lost their first game of the season against the Cowboys on Sunday and they’d like to get running back Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup to help them avoid any more losses in the weeks to come.

McCaffrey’s set to take a step toward that return on Wednesday. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com, that McCaffrey plans to get on the field at Wednesday’s practice “and see where he is football-wise.”

Should that go well, McCaffrey would presumably try to ramp things up as the week goes on in an attempt to get ready to play against the Eagles in Week Five.

Chuba Hubbard ran 13 times for 57 yards and quarterback Sam Darnold ran for two touchdowns in McCaffrey’s absence on Sunday.