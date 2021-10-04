Report: Joe Mixon week-to-week with ankle sprain

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon wasn’t in the game during the team’s game-winning drive last Thursday and he might not be in the lineup when they return to action against the Packers in Week Five.

Head coach Zac Taylor said after the game that Mixon hurt his ankle and that he didn’t think it was a serious injury. A report on Monday indicates it may be serious enough to cost him some time.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mixon is week-to-week as a result of the injury. Mixon was limited to six games by a foot injury last season.

Samaje Perine and Chris Evans are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Cincinnati.