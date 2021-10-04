Sam Darnold becomes first quarterback with five rushing touchdowns in first four games

Getty Images

If the sportsbooks had set odds before the season regarding which of the various players would be the most likely to become the first quarterback to rush for five touchdowns in the first four games of the season, Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold would have been low on the list — and high in the odds.

Darnold, however, has done it. The first ever, in league history, to rush for five touchdowns in the first four games of the season.

He’s also the sixth quarterback since 1970 to have multiple rushing touchdowns in consecutive games.

Darnold surely doesn’t care about any of that, given that the Panthers lost on Sunday to the Cowboys. Now 3-1, the Panthers are tied with the Buccaneers atop the NFC South. So far, the Panthers have looked very good, and Darnold has been better than expected.