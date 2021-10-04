Tom Brady: “Great night of football” in return to New England

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was glad to get a win on his Sunday Night Football return to New England, and he called it an emotional week that meant a lot to him.

“It was great. Great night of football. Obviously very tough game. It came down to just a couple plays. But I’m glad we were able to win,” Brady said.

Although Brady heard cheers in pregame warmups from the Patriots fans he played in front of for two decades, he and the Buccaneers were booed when they took the field during the game. Brady saluted the Patriots fans for supporting their team.

“It’s a great home-field advantage. The fans were amazing,” Brady said.

Although the Buccaneers wouldn’t be scheduled to play in New England again for eight years under the current NFL scheduling format, Brady wouldn’t concede that this was his last game there.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Brady said. “There could be an opportunity to come back here. I feel like I’ll always be a part of this community.”