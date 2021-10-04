Trayvon Mullen (foot) is doubtful to return, Peyton Barber (foot) is questionable

Getty Images

The Raiders lost one of their key defenders on the Chargers’ first possession.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen limped off the field and to the bench after Austin Ekeler‘s 18-yard run on Los Angeles’ sixth play of the night. Mullen eventually was carted to the training camp.

The Raiders report Mullen as doubtful to return with a foot injury after initially listing him as questionable.

Damon Arnette is playing for Mullen.

The Raiders list running back ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ (foot) as questionable to return.

Neither Barber nor Mullen played long enough to record a stat.

Tight end Derek Carrier (pectoral) is questionable to return after being injured in the second quarter.