Urban Meyer apologizes for creating “distraction” with photos that emerged this weekend

Posted by Mike Florio on October 4, 2021, 11:29 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Over the weekend, photos and videos emerged of Jaguars coach Urban Meyer cavorting with women other than his wife. Social media exploded. That apparently wasn’t the only eruption that happened in the aftermath of the publication of those images.

Meyer, in a Monday press conference, addressed the situation.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction,” Meyer said. “It was stupid. So I explained everything that happened. And owned it. And, you know, just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position.”

Said he spoke to team leaders on a one-on-one basis, and to the team collectively. “The coach should not be a distraction,” Meyer said.

Meyer was asked whether he apologized to his family.

“Of course I did. It’s not me and that’s — oh yeah, they were upset,” Meyer said.

Meyer explained that he remained in Ohio to “see the grandkids, and we all went to dinner that night.” Then, “there was a big group next to our restaurant, and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did.” He said they were “trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left.”

Meyer admitted that he’s “concerned” that the situation could undermine his ability to lead the team.

The situation comes at a time when Meyer has started his NFL career 0-4, and when questions already have begun to swirl as to whether Meyer can handle this kind of repeated adversity. Speculation emerged a couple of weeks ago that Meyer could leave the Jaguars for USC; fresh speculation will surely surface that Meyer may eventually tap out, regardless of whether he’s returning to the college game or getting out entirely.

And there’s always another side to such questions. Although Meyer said he’s met with team owner Shad Khan and that he was supportive, Khan could decide that he wants to move on before Meyer ever comes to that conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are one loss away from becoming on the third team in NFL history to lose twenty games in a row.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Urban Meyer apologizes for creating “distraction” with photos that emerged this weekend

  2. lets be honest, locker rooms are still locker rooms. i’d say this does the opposite of undermining his ability to lead.

  3. This will not end well for anyone involved, including his family. I know this situation can be brushed off as an innocent mistake, but he is a competitive man without a competitive team so he will find other ways to show he is succeeding.

  8. “Every week is like playing Alabama” and every weekend is like playing in Columbus apparently.

  10. How can a guy who can’t seem to stay away from sketchy situations possibly be a leader of men? Every week it’s something with Meyer. Step down, already. The players work hard and deserve better.

  11. RobfromAmarillo says:
    October 4, 2021 at 11:33 am
    Saban 2.0
    ————————————————————————————————
    Saban was 9-7 his first season in the NFL as a HC.

  12. I don’t see a problem if his wife is fine with this. As said earlier, I think this will help him in the locker room. He’s got a lot of young players that will relate to him better after seeing that he’s actually human and goes out and has fun. Not everyone needs to be a robot like Grumpy Bill B.

  13. If I am jags fan, I am more worried that our coach is still wearing an OSU jacket. Him cavorting with other women is between him and his wife. Head coaches, leaders etc. are not perfect beings (non exist), they make mistakes.

  15. Why do people get caught and say something like “Its not me” trying to defend their character? Urban it is you and your character has always been called into question🤦‍♂️. What a screw up by the Khan family to hire this guy

  16. He said they were “trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left.”

    This does not sound like the video I saw…

  21. Maybe he should have kept Tim Tebow around. That’s what you call a leader with good character.

  22. This is a little embarrassing for him, but it’s really a non-story. The photos were harmless and the video wasn’t particularly damning either. As for the OSU shirt, honestly, so what? OSU doesn’t compete against Jacksonville. Would it be a bad look for Tom Brady to wear a Michigan shirt out in Michigan? I still use a coffee mug with my former employer’s logo.

  23. The question is why was he up in Ohio when his team just lost another game. He might have wanted to be, you know, back at work in Florida trying to figure that out.

  26. They are gonna have the 1st pick again in 2022. They should trade down and start building something. This team is bad but nearly beat Cincy.

  27. More concerned about his ability to lead the jags then how it’s effecting his wife. Cool. And this is highly unlikely to have been his first time

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.