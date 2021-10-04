Vic Fangio thought Ravens running on final play was BS

Posted by Josh Alper on October 4, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT
DENVER BRONCOS VS RAVENS, NFL
Getty Images

The Ravens bucked tradition at the end of Sunday’s win over the Broncos when they elected to run the ball rather than take a knee after taking possession of the ball with three seconds left in a game they were winning 23-7.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh elected to go that route because the Ravens had 97 rushing yards and he felt it was “meaningful” to get to 100 rushing yards for the 43rd straight game. That tied a record for the longest streak of all time, but it did not go over well with the Broncos.

A video from the sideline from KUSA showed a disgusted head coach Vic Fangio uttering several words that were bleeped out and he confirmed he wasn’t fond of the decision at a Monday press conference.

“Yeah I thought it was kind of bulls–t but I expected it from them,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “37 years in pro ball and I’ve never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected and we expected it. . . . I just know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary.”

Fangio was on the Ravens staff when Harbaugh was hired in 2008 and worked for him for two years. The two teams won’t meet again this season unless it is in the playoffs, but the final seconds of Sunday’s game will likely come up whenever the two men meet again.

Permalink 46 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

46 responses to “Vic Fangio thought Ravens running on final play was BS

  3. Just stand there and let him run all the way to the endzone, you elected to try to stop him

  4. The game was long over before this play, coach. Should they also have kneeled down 3 times and punted in their prior 2 possessions? If you didn’t want them to try for 100 yards rushing then maybe ya should have stopped them in the previous 59:57.

  5. I’m torn on this one. Tying a 43 game streak is pretty awesome, but does anyone really care about a streak of games with 100 rushing yards? I have no idea, nor do I really care, who currently holds the record. Then again, who doesn’t enjoy streaks being broken?

    Conclusion – I care as much about my team (neither Broncos or Ravens) getting 100 rushing yards as I care about what Vic Fangio thinks about my team getting 100 rushing yards.

    Yep…

  6. If this is OK, then so is drilling the guy across the line on a kneeldown. Because you never know when it might actually be a run.

  7. About as BS as trying to score a meaningless touchdown with seconds on the clock. If you can’t blame yourself for letting them intercept the pass and run for 4 yards blame someone else. The definition of bs.

  9. What a baby! This is after calling 3 timeouts to try to get a meaningless touchdown at the end of the game. Sounds like a classic loser.

  10. Never thought I’d come to the defense of a Harbaugh. . .
    These people play a game for their living. Within that game there are records. If Harbaugh wants to get his name in the record books— for whatever piddly reason— Fangio should be able to have his team play one more down. These guys get paid very well to play football.

  11. If The Broncos “expected it” as coach Fangio said… Why did they allow Jackson to rush for 5 yards? Stop him and there is no record. Especially if the defense “Expected It” lol

  12. Says the guy still trying to score down 3 scores under a minute to go. Give me a break hypocrite. Doesn’t say much for your defense if you expected it and they were still able to get the four yards they needed to tie the record.

  13. ’37 years in pro ball’…. and thats the worst you’ve seen?

    Forgive me for doubting that..

  14. If Fangio was that concerned over injuries he would have had Lock kneel to end the game on their last possession rather than try to make the score look closer, cause as has been said at 23-7 the game was well over before Lock threw the INT.

  15. You were literally throwing into the endzone down 16 with 3 seconds left. The Ravens slid after a 5 yard run to end the game. Which play is more likely to get people hurt?

  18. Either play the game, or don’t. If Vic had his feelings hurt and the last plays were just a formality – call a mercy rule, take your ball and go home.

  21. So maybe try stopping them? That was an excellent call from Harbs – the team, the organization and most importantly the fans appreciated it. Soak it up! Cheers! And yes Fangio your teams of unfathomable sadness taste delicious.

  22. I think you need to look in the mirror Vic. The person you see didn’t do a very good job in preparing his team for the game. Your game plan was horrible and your clock management is suspect. I was always taught to play until the final whistle. I guess you were taught otherwise. The Ravens exposed your team as the frauds we all knew you to be.

  23. “But it was to be expected and we expected it.”

    But you STILL could not stop it, coach?

  24. Anybody believe Harbaugh would have called timeouts to stop the clock if Fangio had instructed his team to kneel down and end the game? Look in the mirror, Vic – you gave the Ravens the opportunity when you had your team risk injury chasing a meaningless score when the game was long-since lost.

  25. Lol. Player safety. I guess you can use that as an excuse for not being able to stop them for a full 60 minutes of football.

  26. Wow, just wow. Toughen up there Vic. The game wasn’t over and your team got spanked. Sour grapes much?

  27. Let’s distract from how poorly my team played by focusing on an insignificant running play seconds from the final whistle. Okay

  28. The old school mentality in sports when it comes to respecting the game and your opponent are gone. It is a microcosm of life today.

  30. If player safety was truly his concern why is his offense out there trying to score a touchdown? They could have just as easily taken a knee or run the ball and minimize injury risk.

  31. So, when Fangio realized that his team no longer had a shot to win, was his QB kneeling? I have absolutely no issue with this. If the other team keeps going even though they know the game is out of hand, then why does the winning team have to cater to you? Cry me a river Fangio.

  32. What’s the difference between a -2 yard kneel down and a 5 yard kneel down?

    If Fangio really wanted the game to be over, he would have conceded defeat and knelt the ball himself. His whining at this point is irrelevant.

  34. If player safety is your concern then why are you dropping back your already 2nd string QB and sending guys across the middle while down 3 scores with 10 seconds left?

  36. This may fall into the unwritten rules category but as someone else mentioned, don’t be surprised next time these teams meet if the Ravens find themselves in the same situation but kneeling, for the DT to be diving at knees/ankles to try and cause a fumble

  37. In the old NFL that is how they ran out the clock. I don’t have a problem with it.

  38. some real math whizzes in here. down 16 pts is TWO scores if you get he 2 pt conversion. It made all sense in the world to try for the touchdown on Denver’s part.

  39. Within 28 seconds left in the game, down by multiple scores, you used your 3 timeouts. If you were so upset, you should have just run down the clock to not give them the chance.

  41. Fangio is old school as in it’s okay when I do it but will cry like a baby if it’s done to him.

  42. Ravens always do classless BS to run up the score/pad stats when they have a big league, i.e. going for two when they are up several scores. and at the same time they whine when a team does anything similar to them.

  43. Im a Steeler fan..didnt know about the record..didnt care it was broken..my team has way bigger issues right now

  44. Whats BS is Fangio is still a Head Coach in this league. Every play matters and that’s why the Ravens win a heck a lot more than they lose.

  46. Eh, we won’t reach peak Harbaugh until another team does it to him and he loses his mind.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.