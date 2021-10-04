WFT trainer Ryan Vermillion on leave due to criminal investigation unrelated to team

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is without the services of head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion at the moment.

JP Finley, Grant Paulsen and Julie Carey of NBC Sports Washington and WRC report that federal law enforcement agents raided the team’s facility last week. The team said in a statement that Vermillion has since been placed on leave for reasons unrelated to the team.

“Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team,” the team said.

Vermillion was not with the team during Sunday’s win over the Falcons and his duties have been split among other members of the training staff. Vermillion is in his second season with Washington after spending the previous 18 years with the Panthers.