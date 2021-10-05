49ers release Kerryon Johnson, Chris Thompson from practice squad

Getty Images

The 49ers have had several injuries at running back this season and they added a couple of veteran backs to their practice squad after seeing players go down, but neither of them are going to be options for the team this week.

The 49ers released Kerryon Johnson and Chris Thompson from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Johnson appeared on nine special teams snaps in the Week Three loss to the Packers, but never saw any action with the offense. Thompson was never in the lineup for the 49ers.

Elijah Mitchell was inactive against the Seahawks on Sunday, so Trey Sermon and Jacques Patrick handled the running back duties.

The 49ers also signed tight end Jordan Matthews to the practice squad and released linebacker Curtis Bolton from that roster.