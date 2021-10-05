Brian Flores won’t make “wholesale changes” on offense

Getty Images

After Sunday’s loss to the Colts, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said the team was “bad across the board” and that “there’s a lot of things that are not connecting” for the team during their current three-game losing streak.

The offense was one of those things during the loss to the Colts. They gained 203 yards and turned the ball over twice in the loss and the unit has now failed to gain more than 259 yards in three of their four games.

On Monday, Flores was asked about making changes in hopes of creating better results. He said the team is evaluating things, but won’t make “wholesale changes” like altering the way co-coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville put together the offense.

“I like the system we have in place,” Flores said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “Obviously we haven’t had the success we want, the production that we’re looking for. I like our process during the week. I like our preparation. We’ve had some good plans going in. We just haven’t been able to execute. We’re not getting the results we want.”

The Dolphins haven’t had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since he injured his ribs in Week Two and he won’t be back for this week’s game in Tampa, so they’ll have to fix things with the same group that failed to ignite against the Colts.