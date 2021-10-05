Browns signing Hjalte Froholdt off Texans practice squad

Getty Images

The Browns are making a move to solidify depth along the offensive line.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Cleveland is signing Hjalte Froholdt off of Houston’s practice squad.

Froholdt was a Patriots fourth-round pick in 2019. While he didn’t play in any games as a rookie, he did appear in eight games for New England last season. He played 61 offensive snaps and 32 special teams snaps for the club.

The Texans claimed Froholdt off waivers last November. Houston cut him at the start of this year’s regular season but re-signed him to the practice squad.

Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills has been dealing with an ankle injury and was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s victory over the Vikings. Backup tackle Chris Hubbard has been dealing with a triceps injury, but there’s a chance he may be available for this week’s game against the Chargers.