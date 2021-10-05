Bruce Arians: Richard Sherman played “really, really well” in Bucs debut

Getty Images

Cornerback Richard Sherman went from out of football at this point last week to starting for the Buccaneers against the Patriots on Sunday night and there were doubts about that being a good idea for the Tampa defense.

Sherman played all but one defensive snap in the Bucs’ 19-17 road win as the team lost Carlton Davis after opening the game without Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean. He recorded seven tackles, recovered a fumble, and was flagged for pass interference in his first game since Week 15 of last season.

On Monday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians praised Sherman’s performance.

“It’s amazing,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “He played really, really well. You know, he had the one penalty, but no, I was really, really pleased with Sherm and Pierre [Desir]. I thought they both went out and played really, really good.”

The injury situation makes it look like the Bucs will be counting on Sherman continuing to contribute to their defense in the weeks to come. That prospect seems to suit Arians just fine.