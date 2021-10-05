Chiefs designate Willie Gay to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Chiefs designated linebacker Willie Gay to return from injured reserve.

The team placed Gay on the reserve list Sept. 2 as he worked his way back from turf toe. He was eligible to return to practice last week but apparently wasn’t ready.

The designation now opens a 21-day window for Gay to participate in practice before the Chiefs are required to make a decision on whether to activate him to the 53-player roster. They can activate him at any point in the next 21 days.

Gay, a second-round choice in 2020, had 39 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble while starting eight of the 16 regular-season games he played as a rookie. He did not play in the postseason.

The Chiefs have Nick Bolton, Darius Harris, Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann and Dorian O'Daniel at the position on their active roster.