Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Josh Gordon could make his debut with the team in their Week Five game against the Bills and it’s looking like a good bet that Gordon will be on the field on Sunday night.

Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are promoting Gordon to their active roster from the practice squad. It’s unlikely that they’d make that move without having designs on having him play a role against Buffalo.

Gordon signed with the Chiefs upon being reinstated from suspension by the league late last month. He has not played in a game since suiting up for the Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2019 regular season.

Gordon’s one catch in that game went for 58 yards and the hope of big plays like that is why Gordon’s getting another chance in the NFL. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks that chance will work out and it looks like we’ll get our first look at Gordon in a Chiefs uniform very soon.

25 responses to “Chiefs promote Josh Gordon to 53-man roster

  1. What happens first?
    Urban Meyer is the HC at USC
    -OR-
    Josh Gordon is suspended by the NFL again.

    Thumbs up for Urban, thumbs down for Gordon

  5. A lot of people seem to love to mock him, but I am wishing him the best and hoping he succeeds. There’s really not a humane reason to feel otherwise that I can see. We’re all better off when anyone makes it.

  9. I’m all for 2nd or 3rd chances. Nobody is perfect. But Gordon used up all his chances IMO. But hey, it’s KC’s problem. Josh won’t be much problem to cover, so no other team is that worried.

  10. With what Andy Reid went through with his son, I feel like if any coach in the NFL will be able to get through to this kid, it’s gonna be him. Wishing Josh the best. Too much talent to throw away over something stupid.

  13. Hi my name is Andy Reid. I don’t care about the community or my children. All I want is Super Bowl rings, at the expense of humanity. God speed!

  14. I’m personally sick of hearing about suspensions and reinstatements with this guy. It’s been far too many but I honestly don’t care either way. What I want to know is why are so many teams willing to jump in every time. He can’t POSSIBLY have 1/4 of the athletic ability he had SEVEN YEARS AGO after essentially being on the street for a majority of the time. Shouldn’t the absolute best receiver not in the NFL be leaps and bounds better than Josh Gordon at this point??

  18. I really do wish him well, but why do the Chiefs think that they will be the ones to change him?
    The Browns, Patriots, and Seahawks couldn’t do it. I just feel bad for the guys who have their act together and are trying their butts off to make it in the NFL. Gordon is taking a spot from one of them…if maybe only temporarily. We’ll see.

  21. hopefully they pay him after the game. If not, he may spend it poorly before.

  22. Who determines how many chances a person gets in life? Who sets the limit on chances? Can’t we just hope that Josh Gordon ultimately defeats his demons and lives a healthy, productive life? What kind of person wishes otherwise?

  24. Just sad how the NFL screwed the browns when he played for them. All the sudden this guy gets his 18th chance, but was suspended after he sneezed wrong while playing in Cleveland

