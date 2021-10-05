Daniel Jones had big passing game Sunday, and remains the Giants’ leading rusher

USA Today

The Giants’ much-derided decision to take Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft is starting to look like the right decision after all.

Although the 1-3 Giants still have a great deal of work to do, Jones has been playing his best football recently, and had his best game yet in Sunday’s win over the Saints.

Jones completed 28 of 40 passes for 402 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, and wasn’t sacked at all. That 402-yard day was a career best, as was his 10.1 yards per attempt average, and the 40 passes were the most he’s ever thrown without taking a sack. That may have been the best he’s looked as a passer.

Jones also had 27 rushing yards, and with 188 yards so far this season, he’s the Giants’ leading rusher. Jones is averaging 7.0 yards per carry, tops in the NFL among players with at least 15 rushing attempts.

Jones’ status as the franchise quarterback won’t be safe unless he wins enough games to ensure the job security of General Manager Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge. But he’s been playing well this season on a team that is struggling.