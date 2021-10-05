Dolphins trade Jakeem Grant to Bears

Getty Images

The Bears made a move to bolster their kick return units on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

Grant has had a role on offense during his six seasons with the Dolphins, but his greatest impact has come on special teams. He has returned three punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns over the course of his career. Grant has also caught 91 passes for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bears have used Khalil Herbert as a kickoff returner and Nsimba Webster as a punt returner through the first four weeks, but Grant will likely be pushing them aside once he is officially added to the roster in Chicago.