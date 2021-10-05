Eric Studesville: Collaboration with Dolphins offensive coaches hasn’t been an issue

Getty Images

The Dolphins offense has failed to impress through the first four weeks of the season, but head coach Brian Flores said on Monday that the team will not be making any wholesale changes in order to get things moving in the right direction.

That means they will continue with Eric Studesville and George Godsey as co-offensive coordinators. Flores said he likes “the system we have in place,” which also includes input from quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye and others on the staff into what the team should be doing offensively.

Both coordinators spoke to reporters on Tuesday and both men said things have to get better while noting that there’s a lot of football to be played this season. Studesville also said that the collaborative approach has not been problematic.

“That part of it hasn’t been an issue,” Studesville said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Peach Post. “It’s more execution and doing things of what we’re calling.”

Godsey said “the bottom line” is that the Dolphins have to improve their production, which is correct but easier said than done based on how the unit has looked through four games.