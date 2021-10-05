Four weeks left for a possible Deshaun Watson trade

Getty Images

The window for trading Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (or anyone else) closes in four weeks. To make it as simple as possible, the Texans will either trade Watson to the Dolphins (or theoretically someone else) or they won’t, in the next 28 days.

The “someone else” remains unlikely, for now. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reiterated over the weekend that, if it happens, it’s happening with the Dolphins.

Still, as one source with knowledge of the situation recently explained it to PFT, there’s a lot of smoke but no fire — yet.

The fire could come at any time. The Dolphins, after winning in Week One, have lost three in a row. The quarterback with whom they cast their lot, Tua Tagovailoa, is currently injured. The quarterback on whom they passed, Justin Herbert, thrust himself onto the MVP short list last night.

It’s well known that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson. It’s well known that the Dolphins have balked at the asking price. Given the team’s current performance, however, G.M. Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores currently may not be guaranteed to be employed when the time comes to use the draft picks they’ve stockpiled. Their best play to remain in place may be to pull the trigger on a Watson trade.

Time will tell. But not much time. Four weeks. It happens or it doesn’t by 4:00 p.m. ET on November 2.