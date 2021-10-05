Joey Bosa calls officiating “really pathetic” after Monday night’s win

USA TODAY Sports

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was on the winning side of Monday night’s game against the Raiders, but he wasn’t all smiles when he spoke to reporters after the game.

Bosa was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter of the 28-14 win after arguing with officials that they missed a holding call as he rushed the passer on an incomplete pass. After the game, Bosa called the officials “blind” and said they are “so bad it’s unbelievable” while discussing the play.

“Fifteen yards, it’s a big deal,” Bosa said, via Shelley Smith of ESPN.com. “Obviously that’s on me. I should never lose my temper like that, but these guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible missed calls left and right. It’s really pathetic, honestly, but pathetic on me too for doing what I did. Call or not I have to take a step back and just go to the next play, but, man, they seem not to have their eyes open half the time.”

Players have been fined for criticism of officials in the past, so Bosa should probably expect to hear from the league at some point this week.