Joey Bosa: Derek Carr gets “shook” when you hit him a few times

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers defense did a terrific job of shutting down the offense of the Las Vegas Raiders throughout the first half of Monday night’s 28-14 victory.

The Raiders were held to just 51 yards of total offense in the half as the Chargers built a 21-0 lead that would hold up despite Derek Carr and Las Vegas finding some success after the break.

The Chargers sacked Carr four times on the night with Christian Covington, Kyler Fackrell, Jerry Tillery and Joey Bosa all getting Carr on the ground throughout the night.

Bosa indicated after the game that hitting Carr was a big focus of the Chargers’ plan.

“We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” Bosa said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. And you saw on (Covington’s) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player…but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down.”

The four sacks were the most sacks Carr has taken in a game so far this season. Two of the sacks came in the first quarter as the Chargers defense controlled the game and kept the Raiders offense in check.