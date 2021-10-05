John Ross wants to be more than a “one-trick pony” for Giants

Getty Images

When conversation has turned to wide receiver John Ross over the years, the two main topics have been speed and injuries.

The Bengals took Ross in the first round of the 2017 draft after he ran the 40 in 4.22 seconds at the Scouting Combine, but his opportunities to show off that speed in Cincinnati were limited by injuries. He only played 27 games in four years and left for the Giants as a free agent this offseason.

Ross opened the season on injured reserve, which suggested that the change of scenery didn’t solve the staying healthy problem. Ross was activated before Sunday’s game in New Orleans and he showed his speed is still there in the second quarter. Ross beat the Saints secondary and reeled in a 52-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones, but he also showed some other skills later in the game.

Ross had two catches for 25 yards as the Giants drove for the game-winning touchdown in overtime and said Monday that he hopes to continue showing that he’s more than just a speedster.

“I feel like every facet of my game is important, because I have to continue to show why I should be in there for multiple reasons,” Ross said, via the team’s website. “I’ve always said this, I never want to be a one-trick pony. I think I went in yesterday, and the defense was kind of waving back, like ‘get back’. I want to be more than that, so for me to go out there and make those two plays, it felt good. It felt good to put us in a different position and help continue moving the ball in different ways, and not just always down the field.”

Ross’ contributions were needed with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton out with hamstring injuries against the Saints. With Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney also on hand, it’s a crowded group when all hands are on deck but Ross showed he could have a role in it if he’s able to remain on the field.