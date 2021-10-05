Josh McDaniels: Pass-heavy approach not a sustainable method of playing offense

Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots ran 54 offensive plays in Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers and only seven of them were rushing attempts.

Mac Jones threw 40 passes, took a knee once, and got sacked four times while wide receiver Jakobi Meyers completed both passes he attempted. The Buccaneers were also flagged for defensive pass interference three times, so things were pretty imbalanced offensively for New England.

Jones completed 19 straight passes at one point, so there were moments of success but offensive imbalance was also an issue in Week Three against New Orleans and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said on Tuesday that the team has to find ways to have better balance in their offense in the future.

“I never want to be one-dimensional,” McDaniels said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I don’t think we ever do, here. There’s certainly been games in the past we can all point to and say we probably didn’t give it a chance, and had to lean on the passing game. But I would say as a rule of thumb, that is not a sustainable method of playing offense. You can’t bail on it every week because somebody makes it difficult . . . we gotta do better than we did Sunday.

The Texans have given up 548 rushing yards through four games, so the Patriots should have an opportunity to get their ground game going in Houston this weekend.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Josh McDaniels: Pass-heavy approach not a sustainable method of playing offense

  1. I wish that Belichick would stop making Rhamondre Stevenson a healthy scratch every week. The kid is a great running back. How long is he going to be punished for one fumble? Damien Harris pretty much fumbled the Miami game away and he was back the next week. I think 3 games on ice is long enough. They need a running game besides Harris and Bolden. This kid is explosive.

  2. bradygirl12 says:
    October 5, 2021 at 3:29 pm
    I wish that Belichick would stop making Rhamondre Stevenson a healthy scratch every week. The kid is a great running back. How long is he going to be punished for one fumble? Damien Harris pretty much fumbled the Miami game away and he was back the next week. I think 3 games on ice is long enough. They need a running game besides Harris and Bolden. This kid is explosive.

    ======================================================================================================

    After JJ Taylor’s fumble Sunday night, you can bet Stevenson is suiting up for the next game. I am 100% for the way BB handles these RBs. After sitting out 3 games, Stevenson is going to be extra mindful of ball security…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.