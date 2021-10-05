Lions place Romeo Okwara on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions placed edge rusher Romeo Okwara on injured reserve. Okwara will miss the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles.

The Lions are signing offensive lineman Ryan McCollum from Houston’s practice squad to take Okwara’s roster spot.

The Lions will have a hard time replacing Okwara. Trey Flowers has a chance to return this week after missing two games with shoulder and knee issues, and Charles Harris played 90 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday so he will continue to see more time. Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara also will get more opportunities in Romeo Okwara’s absence.

Romeo Okwara made six tackles and one sack this season, giving him 145 tackles and 21 sacks in his career.