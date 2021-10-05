Lions sign Ryan McCollum off Texans’ practice squad

USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have injuries to left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow. First-round choice Penei Sewell has played like the rookie he is.

That has left Detroit seeking help in the offensive line.

The team is signing former Texas A&M offensive lineman Ryan McCollum from the Texans’ practice squad, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790.

The Texans also lost offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt off their practice squad today as he signed with the Browns.

McCollum went undrafted this spring but signed a free agent deal that paid him a $25,000 signing bonus and guaranteed him $125,000 for this season.

In four seasons playing for the Aggies, McCollum appeared in 43 games with 24 starts.