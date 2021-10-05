Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger “absolutely” the best QB for Steelers offense

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 5, 2021
Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger has struggled through the first four weeks of the 2021 season. But even as the Steelers quarterback is now dealing with hip issues, head coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger remains the team’s best option at signal-caller.

When asked if Roethlisberger is the best QB for Pittsburgh’s offense, Tomlin responded, “Absolutely.”

“What he does and what he’s done makes me really comfortable in saying that,” Tomlin said, via Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan.

With the Steelers at 1-3, Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,033 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s completing 64 percent of his passes but gaining only 6.1 yards per attempt. That’s down from even last year when he averaged 6.3 yards per attempt.

But Tomlin said nearly everything that’s gone south with Roethlisberger can be fixed.

“Everything except mobility,” Tomlin said. “I don’t have an answer for that or lack thereof. Ben used to be able to run really good when he was young. Those days are behind him.”

“Other than that, I don’t see much that isn’t a discussion in terms of technical alterations or quality of play that can be improved.”

Tomlin noted that the Steelers haven’t cashed in on their big-play opportunities, which has kept the offense from being productive. Entering Week Five, Pittsburgh is 27th in total yards and 28th in points scored.

The Steelers do have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins on their roster as options at QB. But at least for now, things aren’t at a point where they’ll turn away from Roethlisberger and toward the younger options.

  1. And that’s not a good thing.. Ben Is Done!!!and no one waiting in the wings… Pittsburgh is the New Cleveland.. no Qb for years to come!!!

  2. Ben is our best bet currently on the roster. Rudolph and Haskins have both shown that they aren’t the answer. It’s gonna be a draft pick or value-signing free agent stop gap this offseason.

  3. He is the best since behind him are Rudolph and Haskins. He has been great but now he needs to bow out.

  4. I have never called for Tomlin to lose his job, but that statement is the straw that broke the camel’s back. If we don’t have another signal-caller that we can trust than a nonmobile, inaccurate QB, who in year 18 still struggles to read defenses, then that’s on your mike. Also, two weeks in a row, we have 4th downs, and Ben has thrown the ball behind the line of scrimmage to a RB to get the first down. The first 4th down from Sunday was the most frustrating. Pat, our rookie TE was lined up to the left of Ben and was uncovered. The moment I saw GB’s formation, I was like, this dude needs to run a simple curl route, and he will be open. Lord behold, he runs a simple curl route, and he was open. So what did Ben do, he threw the ball to Harris behind the line of scrimmage, and he was immediately tackled. If mike thinks NFL-caliber QBs should miss what Madden players don’t is the best QB for this team, he needs to be fired.

  5. Unfortunately the Steelers have 2 really bad backups. Why they didn’t draft a QB is mind boggling. Kolbert is drafting like days gone by. Tomlin will have his first losing season and then maybe they’ll figure it out. Ben is only in it this year for the money.

  6. Bench Ben. During the preseason Haskins looked pretty good…maybe he now is taking his NFL career seriously, I would give him a 2nd chance.

