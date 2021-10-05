Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has “hip issues”

Tom Brady‘s stunning longevity has caused many to forget that 39-year-old quarterbacks experience 39-year-old things. That’s precisely what’s happening to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Via Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Roethlisberger is “has some hip issues.”

It’s unclear whether this means issues with each hip, or multiple issues with one hip. Regardless, when considering his age, the wear and tear he’s suffered in the past, and the pounding he’s taking now, it’s a problem. And it likely won’t get any better.

Roethlisberger suffered a left pectoral injury in a Week Two loss to the Raiders.

The Steelers have now lost three games in a row after starting 1-0. They host the Broncos on Sunday in what seems to be as close to a must-win game that there ever can be in October.

  2. The ‘check engine’ light has been on for Ben quite awhile. It might be time to let Rudolph or Haskins play QB for the rest of the season.

  4. Makes sense.
    A guy of Ben Roethlisberger’s age and size, who has taken the pounding he has, for as long as he has, will undoubtedly lose mobility and look a bit rickety.
    But even when he has time to set up and throw Roethlisberger has been missing open receivers downfield, and has generally been inaccurate through four games. A hip injury might account for that, making it harder to plant and step into his throws.

  5. If Ben has a medical issue with every loss he will be in traction by the end of the season.

  6. The stoolers signed him for another year when they could have cut him. LOL

    At least for them, they’ll be drafting in the top-10, top-5 maybe. Perhaps that was the plan?

  7. Always an injury excuse with Ben Roethlisberger.. guy can never just lose.. it’s always ..”I was playing through an injury”

    Reminds me of that kid at recess who would drop a pass and start shaking his hand .. or miss a layup and start limping.

  8. Anyone remember this from Mike Tomlin to Chase Young in December:

    “I don’t ever want to lose enough games to get a guy like you,” Tomlin told Young. “You know what I mean? And I play against you all the time. Because you got to lose 14 or 15 games to get a guy like you.”

    Lolol it’s happening!

  9. Way to keep kicking the can down the road. Now, they’ve kicked it into the weeds and no one can find it. Their one year gamble on a guy that should have retired last year has blown up in their face. And Tomlin won’t bench him until it’s too late.

    “With the third pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select……..”

  10. Ben is like the anti-Brady in a way: doesn’t do any of the things Brady does to keep himself nimble, quick, resilient, etc., but has been around nearly as long. Of course he has only a fraction of Brady’s success lol

  14. The people that know football and have played against Ben know how tough he is it just the tough trolls and couch potatoes that get enjoyment out of someone’s pain. Ben is done no question , but the Steelers felt with their cap and line issues he was their best bet….and still is. They are do for a down year where they get some higher picks but most Steeler fans have a short term view. Time to rebuild and let Ben retire in a dignified way.

  16. Roe then stood tall and took hits like a man, instead of crying to the refs, while literally getting pats on his behind from them.

  18. I have hip problems too. Sucks to get old. At least I no longer try to do the things are in denial of my aged physical condition.

  19. Here we go again haha this is the same song and dance every year – man this organization is in the garbage. Soak it up – enjoy the losing season. Cheers!

    ==

    The first part of your statement is essentially correct. However — and this is not a shot at Tom Brady because he’s doing the smart thing — you can’t compare the two in terms of longevity or wear and tear.
    I’m no fan of the Steelers or Ben Roethlisberger, but I can’t count the number of times I’ve seen him stand in the pocket with guys draped all over him, yet he hangs in, fights off multiple tacklers, takes a pounding, and surprisingly often escapes to make a big play downfield.
    In addition to stretching, eating right and taking care of his body, if a pocket around Brady starts to collapse and he can’t escape up the middle he protects himself by falling to the ground and folding up like a certain body part in a cold wind.
    Brady has and will last a lot longer because he wisely leaves no stone unturned when it comes to taking care of and protecting himself. But in a game as violent and brutal as football, he doesn’t always look all that manly doing it.
    Brady is the much better QB, and really quite amazing whether you like him or not. But as an old-school football guy I frankly prefer watching Roethlisberger play.

  23. Jumping ahead. Big Ben is in trouble regarding his long-term health. He had a long history of absorbing hits that would knock smaller, more injury-prone QBs out of games. I predict a sad post-career from Big Ben. Unfortunately, one that could possibly lead to an early demise. The worst-case scenario being: following the path of former Steelers Mike Webster, Terry Long, and Justin Strzelczyk.

  25. They are afraid of Haskins and they should be. Why anyone would trade for a clear bust is beyond me.

  26. I think the Steelers should let Ben play as much as he wants and let him go out as a first ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

    If the Steelers had a successor on the roster, I would be all for benching Ben, but they do not.

    Letting Ben play is most likely going to get the Steelers a top ten draft pick which they can use to, hopefully, find his successor.

  27. Big Ben, great career. HOF QB. But some people need to walk away when the time has come. he has nothing left in the tank. Its over.

  29. They are laying the ground work for a season ending trip to the ER as a kind of soft retirement, allowing him to collect the rest of his money for this year and ride off into the sunset without the humiliation of a benching.

    __________________________________

    The Steelers don’t have another QB on the team and Rudolph & Haskins play last season proved it, hell they’re not even a good bridge until the Steelers find the next guy, but the plus is playing either one of them sure would get Pittsburgh a lot higher draft pick than playing Ben will!

  32. As a Ravens fan, you’d expect to hear the opposite. I respect the hell out of Ben and the Steelers. Don’t get me wrong, I hate them plenty. The Steelers I give credit, for making every attempt to let their future HOF QB go out on top (maybe a bit too much because there is a succession problem now). And Ben was an absolute beast at times against the Ravens. Yes, we had his number at times too. But he had ours plenty. I applaud him for trying his best to go out on top. The guy is first ballot HOF selection in my book. I’m am afraid this the end of an era.

  34. It is easy for us all to become, armchair coaches, GM’s or soothsayers and predict the future of Roethlisberger or anyone else.I am sure guys that play the game will end up with permanent damage to their bodies, that will cause them pain and loss of mobility as they age, this includes Tom Brady. Even Brady can’t cheat father time. Has Ben stayed too long? Most likely. Can they turn it around, yes. The Steelers have Tomlin as their coach. And lastly, look at Terry Bradshaw. He played the game when you could hit a QB any way you wanted to take them down, and he took a lot of vicious hits over the years, and still persevered.If you are going to play football, you accept the risks and could kiss your long term health goodbye.

  35. He had 16 million reasons to come back this year and not retire. They should have cut his pay to less than !10 million. He just cost them a year, how much is that worth to the team? No way they were going to let him retire and keep that $16 million of the signing bonus.

