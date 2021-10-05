NFLPA names Marshawn Lynch chief brand ambassador

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch will be working with other retired players and current NFL athletes in a new role with the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA announced on Tuesday that Lynch has been named the union’s first chief brand ambassador. According to a release from the NFLPA, Lynch will work with membership to “get the most out of football, providing strategic support and insight for the many athlete-driven programs, resources and revenue growth opportunities available to players.”

“I’m always tryin’ to make the most out’ta my time and opportunities. Ya’ feel me? If you make it through pee wee, high school, college and you’re lucky enough to call yourself an NFL player, you’re in a situation to create and take part in hella opportunities, but you have to understand that you only get a little bit of time in that uni’, so you gotta max it out and put yourself in a position to make plays on and off the turf,” Lynch said in a statement. “By partnering with the NFLPA and working with De Smith, I can share my path, pass down what I’ve been through and seen, so players can see what’s really out there for them and tap in to all the resources their teams, communities and the PA have available. I wanna put them in positions to be successful in every facet of their lives from building businesses based on their passions to of course takin’ care of their mentals and stackin’ their chicken.”

In his own statement, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith called Lynch’s addition “a huge win in furthering our mission as a full-service union to our men on and off the field.”