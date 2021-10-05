PFT’s 2021 Week Five power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 5, 2021, 10:47 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Buffalo Bills
1. Bills (3-1, last week No. 3): In a season of heightened parity, the Bills are currently the only dominant team.

2. Cardinals (4-0, No. 6): A convincing win over the Rams trumps those close calls against the Vikings and Jaguars.

3. Buccaneers (3-1, No. 2): Too many injuries on the defensive side of the ball could make it a lot harder to repeat.

4. Ravens (3-1, No. 4): To those who think they don’t belong in the top five, remember this: that 43-game streak of 100-yard rushing games means as much as these rankings do.

5. Rams (3-1, No. 1): When some streaks, like an eight-game run over the Cardinals, come to an end, it ends with a very loud thud.

6. Packers (3-1, No. 7): They may not win another Super Bowl, but Aaron Rodgers could win another MVP.

7. Browns (3-1, No. 10): The offense has some real questions, but the defense suddenly has plenty of answers.

8. Chargers (3-1, No. 11): An all-L.A. Super Bowl is hardly a pipe dream.

9. Raiders (3-1, No. 5): They didn’t quit once they fell behind 21-0, which is the only silver lining from Monday night’s black could.

10. Chiefs (2-2, No. 12): A commitment to the running game and the arrival of Josh Gordon could make the offense as dangerous as it’s ever been.

11. Cowboys (3-1, No. 14): I had thought their ceiling is the divisional round. They could be heading back to the NFC title game, for the first time since 1995.

12. Panthers (3-1, No. 8): The arrow is still pointing up. Just not as far.

13. Bengals (3-1, No. 17): Joe Burrow will keep pushing this team higher and higher, this year and beyond.

14. Seahawks (2-2, No. 20): From one critical NFC West game to another, with only three days in between.

15. 49ers (2-2, No. 9): At some point, all these injuries aren’t just the result of bad luck.

16. Saints (2-2, No. 13): This year’s early-season Jekyll-and-Hyde team needs to find some consistency.

17. Broncos (3-1, No. 16): They’re getting the Steelers at their most desperate, and thus at their most dangerous.

18. Vikings (1-3, No. 18): You can’t win if you can’t score more than seven points. #analytics.

19. Patriots (1-3, No. 19): Tom Brady has more wins at Gillette Stadium this year than Bill Belichick. Then again, so does Tua Tagovailoa.

20. Titans (2-2, No. 15): They still may clinch the division by Halloween.

21. Washington (2-2, No. 23): The defense still has a long way to go.

22. Bears (2-2, No. 26): The offense still has a long way to go.

23. Giants (1-3, No. 28): The offensive line still has a long way to go.

24. Steelers (1-3, No. 22): As Steelers fans begin to pine for Aaron Rodgers, there’s only so much even he could do behind that offensive line.

25. Eagles (1-3, No. 25): Nick Sirianni apparently is adding one highlighter to his hat for each game they lose.

26. Falcons (1-3, No. 24): Cordarelle Patterson is the brightest spot in a dark start to the season.

27. Colts (1-3, No. 30): They still have a chance to win the division and lose at home to a much better No. 5 seed in the wild-card round.

28. Dolphins (1-3, No. 21): If the Dolphins don’t turn it around soon, some seats could be getting hot.

29. Jets (1-3, No. 32): Sunday’s game was a glimpse of what the Jets can become.

30. Texans (1-3, No. 29): It rained so much in Buffalo on Sunday that Jack Easterby actually believed he was walking on water.

31. Lions (0-4, No. 27): Jared Goff is now 0-11 with a head coach other than Sean McVay.

32. Jaguars (0-4, No. 31): “Visiting the grandkids” apparently doesn’t mean what it used to.

29 responses to “PFT’s 2021 Week Five power rankings

  1. The Ravens are a missed delay of game (against the 0-4 Lions no less) away from 2-2 and you’ve got them at 4? Hilarious.

  4. If you want to put the Bills at #1, that’s fine. I’d put Arizona but don’t have a lot of skin in the game. But to call Buffalo “the only dominant team” when they (1) lost to a bottom 10 team by your rankings, and (2) have only beaten the #21, #28, and #30 teams, is really quite the stretch.

  5. Remember last week when the Rams were the best team in all of football?

    Too damn early to know anything.

  6. Raiders should be 20 or less! They will be in the next couple weeks, may as well be real.

  7. Did he seriously put the Packers at #6, and the Vikings at 18?

    Too damn funny. Perhaps no one will get why it’s hilarious, but it just is.

  8. Those 43 straight 100 yard rushing yards contributed to at least 3 straight playoff appearances. With Lamarvalous now passing like an NFL QB the Ravens look unstoppable.

  9. Raiders ahead of the Chiefs and Cowboys, I have to question your thought process….clearly flawed.

  13. It’s getting harder and harder to understand why the Cowboys aren’t in the top 10. What’s the justification here? Their only loss was by a 0:00 FG at the defending champions. They’re beating good teams.

  16. As a Bills fan – the Bills are too high.

    Two blowouts – even against lower tier teams – IS pretty dominating…
    …but 4-0 still trumps 3-1 in my book.

    I’d be putting them below at LEAST the Cards and Bucs until the Bills beat a quality team.

    (If the Bills beat the Chiefs this weekend? Yeah – THEN we can talk.)

  17. 15. 49ers (2-2, No. 9): At some point, all these injuries aren’t just the result of bad luck.
    ————————–
    Which is why shanahan/lynch must go.

  18. longtermbuffalonian says:
    October 5, 2021 at 11:18 am
    As a Bills fan – the Bills are too high.

    Two blowouts – even against lower tier teams – IS pretty dominating…
    …but 4-0 still trumps 3-1 in my book.

    I’d be putting them below at LEAST the Cards and Bucs until the Bills beat a quality team.

    (If the Bills beat the Chiefs this weekend? Yeah – THEN we can talk.)

    ————–

    I agree. I think there’s often a case to be made for 3-1 being above 4-0…but only if the 4-0 team hasn’t beaten anybody and/or the 3-1 team lost to a good opponent. The Bills and Cardinals are in the opposite situation. The win over the Rams should have Arizona at 1, for now.

  19. pkrfaninsc says:
    October 5, 2021 at 10:51 am
    The Ravens are a missed delay of game (against the 0-4 Lions no less) away from 2-2 and you’ve got them at 4? Hilarious

    ——————————————-
    Keep laughing bc we are laughing at you.

  20. 2. Cardinals (4-0, No. 6): A convincing win over the Rams trumps those close calls against the Vikings and Jaguars. >>>

    AZ beat JAX 31-19, Hardly a close call. So crushing for media folks to admit they were wrong, and AZ is legit. Settle in, they aren’t going anywhere soon.

  21. Was that a slight compliment to Clyde Edward Elaire? After telling everyone he was bad pick just 2 weeks ago?

  23. gritandgrind8 says:
    October 5, 2021 at 10:58 am
    If you want to put the Bills at #1, that’s fine. I’d put Arizona but don’t have a lot of skin in the game. But to call Buffalo “the only dominant team” when they (1) lost to a bottom 10 team by your rankings, and (2) have only beaten the #21, #28, and #30 teams, is really quite the stretch>>>>

    East coast sports bias most media folks that live on the east coast have. Tough to admit they are wrong as well.

  24. Avid Bills fan- but have you lost any credibility on this ranking? Rams, Cards at a minimum rate higher. We’ve destroyed a few bad teams but still haven’t played a complete game. Must be doing this for clicks or comments. It’s always a joke but this honestly has zero merit.

  25. Why don’t you post the odds of teams and expected playoff wins? Isn’t that what the NFL is all about? Super Bowls? No way the Ravens are #4. Lamar’s won one playoff game in 4 seasons. I wonder why? Oh yeah, he can’t throw. And yet Ravens fans continue to pound their chests and tell us how great a thrower Lamar is after he passed for 300 yards for the whopping second time in his career… and if you watched that game, you’d clearly see about 100 of those yards came on some chunk plays with wide open receivers due to broken coverages. Any high school QB would have completed those throws. But you keep on believing in your running QB. I prefer QBs who actually win in the playoffs.

  26. 30. Texans (1-3, No. 29): It rained so much in Buffalo on Sunday that Jack Easterby actually believed he was walking on water. = Hilarious

    32. Jaguars (0-4, No. 31): “Visiting the grandkids” apparently doesn’t mean what it used to. = Absolutely Hilarious

  28. pkrfaninsc says:
    October 5, 2021 at 10:51 am

    The Ravens are a missed delay of game (against the 0-4 Lions no less) away from 2-2 and you’ve got them at 4? Hilarious.
    _______________________________________________________________________________

    Priceless, the Ravens haters are the first ones to speak. The Lions? Are we going to hear this all year? Move on… No mention of the pounding we gave the once 3-0 Broncos who 99% of you said should be ranked ahead of the Ravens.

