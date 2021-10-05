Report: Urban Meyer has a “crisis” in the locker room

Getty Images

The man who writes the checks in Jacksonville isn’t happy with Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. The men who do the on-field heavy lifting apparently aren’t, either.

Mike Silver, who shifted earlier this year from NFL Network to the Washington Football Team, has posted an intriguing thread on Twitter regarding the Meyer situation.

“The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room,” Silver writes. “One player told me, ‘He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.'”

Silver adds that players were “particularly put off” by the cancellation of a Monday team meeting. “He was too scared,” an unnamed player told Silver.

Meyer reportedly “apologized to position groups individually,” and he claimed that the woman in the videos that surfaced was “just there dancing.” Silver says the audience was “highly skeptical.”

“We looked at him like, WTF?” an unnamed player told Silver. “Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it.”

‘It’s bad,” the unnamed player told Silver. “I don’t know how he’s gonna function.”

This supports our theory that owner Shad Khan opted for a strong statement over a pink slip, because a resignation could be coming, if/when Meyer realizes that it will be impossible for him to lead, to teach, to inspire.