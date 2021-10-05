Sean McVay thinks Rams are fortunate to have a short week after a loss

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals that he has “never liked quick turnarounds” to Thursday night games, but head coach Sean McVay sees a positive to having a game on Thursday.

McVay said on Monday that he thinks it’s good for the team to have a quick chance to wipe the taste of losing out of their mouths when they take on the Seahawks in Seattle this Thursday.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to respond, and so that’s what we’re looking to do,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, “It was not the outing that we wanted from anybody, myself included, but fortunately we’ve got a short week to be able to dust ourselves off, get back up and get ready to roll.”

McVay also noted that the Thursday game gives them extended time off before Week Six, which is almost like a second bye in a year when their actual bye doesn’t come until Week 11. All of that will sound great if the Rams win on Thursday, but a second straight loss will drop them to 0-2 in the division and make it hard to see the schedule as a benefit to the team’s playoff hopes this season.