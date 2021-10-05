Shad Khan: Urban Meyer “must regain our trust and respect”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 5, 2021, 11:26 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars owner Shad Khan apparently isn’t going to fire coach Urban Meyer, at least not yet. However, Khan clearly isn’t happy with him, either, in the aftermath of the controversy Meyer created over the weekend in Ohio, when he was photographed cavorting in a bar with women other than his wife.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban,” Khan said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents, or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

The strength of the statement comes from Khan’s unmistakable implication that Meyer has squandered the trust and respect of the organization. So how will he rebuild it? Can he rebuild it?

More importantly, can he successfully balance rebuilding trust and respect in an organization that currently has neither for him while also trying to win football games?

Frankly, this feels like a calculated effort to put enough heat on Meyer so that he will walk away. We’ll see if he does. I still don’t believe he’ll be back in 2022, if he even makes it to the end of 2021.

39 responses to “Shad Khan: Urban Meyer “must regain our trust and respect”

    Translation: “If you want my trust and respect — let alone keep your job — then you’d better invite me to go with you next time.”

  8. Good Lord, Fire this turd right now. He lost the locker room after he hired that delta old strength coach. Mr, Khan please do the right thing.

  9. It’s just a matter of time before Trevor Lawrence wants out. It all starts with ownership.

  10. I don’t like Meyer, but at the same time this whole affair is none of our business if he’s cheating on his wife. That’s between the two of them. He should be gone because he’s a lousy coach and leader of men, but not because he has no marital integrity.

  11. Might not have to wait until the end of the season for URBAN DECAY headline in the New York Post

  16. Khan has a chance to dump Meyer and likely use lawyers to get out of a chunk of the money he’d owe him. But instead he does what he does best. Nothing.

    There’s a reason the Jaguars are the laughingstock of the league.

  17. I’m more interested in what made Khan think Urban was going to be a good hire? Find me one hardcore fan who isn’t from Columbus that thought this hiring was a good one

  18. BuckyBadger says:
    When is their bye week?
    ==

    It depends on what you’re asking. Do you mean when do the Jaguars have a scheduled weekend off, or when do they say “bye” to Urban?

  19. He’s been a sideshow from the start, from complaining about free agency rules to hiring/firing a known abuser to signing Tebow to admitting to cutting players based on vaccination status and now this. How many scandals can a rookie coach endure before he wins his first game and still keep his job?

  20. Why is Urban Meyer’s personal life any of our business? If he wants to risk his marriage outside of game day, that’s his business. Let his wife decide how to deal with the situation. Don’t thrust it into the public spotlight as if we have any say in the matter. Judge him as the coach of the Jaguars and leave the rest alone.

  21. I love Jag’s but this is truly the worst fail in the world right now! Mr Khan he already lost the locker room, How can this guy tell any of his players what to do?

  22. Shad told Urban that he has got to learn that if you want someone other than your wife to grind her booty against you, go to a strip club where it is a professional transaction and there are no cameras filming.

  23. If the Jags were 4-0 this would be ignored. Just like Antonio Brown was signed by Buccs last year in the middle of a ton of legal and image issues because he was talented enough to help the team.

  24. “I am confident he will deliver.” The only person that matters in this decision is about the only one who is confident of this. No wonder the Jaguars aren’t respected.

  25. As a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan since 1976 I’m crossing my fingers the Jags can lose 7 more straight games and take the record of consecutive loses of 26 games by the 76-77 Bucs….One record WE DONT WANT ANYMORE!!!

  26. @ eagler927

    It was known it would be a Saban/Harbaugh style gamble, but hiring a coach that took the local university to a BCS title with hometown hero Tebow was a guaranteed formula to generate much needed buzz for the Jags.

    Whether intended or not, the sports world is definitely talking all things Jaguars now.

  27. Daddy Batz says:
    October 5, 2021 at 11:46 am
    Why is Urban Meyer’s personal life any of our business? If he wants to risk his marriage outside of game day, that’s his business. Let his wife decide how to deal with the situation. Don’t thrust it into the public spotlight as if we have any say in the matter. Judge him as the coach of the Jaguars and leave the rest alone.

    —————–

    I agree but when you are a public figure your personal life creeps into your professional life. He isn’t just an employee cleaning toilets with the Jaguars, he is the leader of their team. You personal decisions, like it or not, effect his ability to lead. When you leave your team behind to go out and party after going 0-4 it is a bad look and effects your ability to lead the team.

  28. If this was enough for the Jags organization to lose “trust and respect” for their coach of 4 games, then that is a really, really embarrassing hire for them.

  29. Just like everyone else who has had the chance to deal with Urban and his unacceptable behaviour Shad Khan has chosen to turn a blind eye. Since being in Jacksonville for a couple of months dude has proven who he is (started by hiring a known racist) and will always be. Urban try to find your soul as you sold it out decades ago. Is this the what the NFL meant when they said harassment of women is not tolerated.

  30. Daddy Batz says:
    October 5, 2021 at 11:46 am
    Why is Urban Meyer’s personal life any of our business? If he wants to risk his marriage outside of game day, that’s his business. Let his wife decide how to deal with the situation. Don’t thrust it into the public spotlight as if we have any say in the matter. Judge him as the coach of the Jaguars and leave the rest alone.
    ————————————

    Fair enough. Urban Meyer sucks as a pro football coach, and should go back to coaching broke college kids that he can muscle around.

  32. Meyer has looked like he’s been ready to move on for a while. It was fun to have the draft picks, but the NFL isn’t a league were you can have a good recruiting class and proceed to roll over a bunch of mostly mediocre Big Ten teams.

    He’s just learning it’s gonna be a long process that takes a lot of good coaching before Jacksonville is going to be competitive in a league full of Alabamas, and he’s not up to the task.

  34. The Jaguars, just a few years ago, were up 20-10 in the fourth quarter in the AFC championship game against the Patriots. Only a questionable call and a Brady comeback kept them from the Super Bowl. The level they were at and where they are now is perhaps the most precipitous decline in NFL history. Penthouse to the outhouse in no time.

  36. Shad Khan: Urban Meyer “must regain our trust and respect” is a nice way of saying that he is getting fired at the end of the season

  37. The lede is being buried with this story. The head coach, being paid millions, chose not to fly home with his (new) team after a loss (on national television). What more evidence do they need that this man isn’t fully committed to the job? The whole situation has “Bobby Petrino” written all over it. Khan should cut his losses before getting embarrassed on the scale Arthur Blank did with Petrino years ago.

  39. Meyer will not be back in 2022, unless the Jags go on a massive winning streak–which I don’t think they can.

    He will blame “health problems” again. And then take the USC job.

    Still about a 50/50 he pulls a Bobby Petrino and quits before the end of the year.

    Meyer lives in his own bubble in which he is confident every decision he makes is the right one, whether it is about football or life. And when he finds out he is wrong, he does not take it very well. I mean, he had convinced himself his WR coach back at Florida/ OSU did not have serious drug problems and apparently also was NOT abusing his wife over and over again. And refused to fire him for countless OTHER issues…so once he makes up his mind, he does not follow other people rules–unless forced.

    In that context, Urban trying to hire a disgraced strength coach makes sense. It might also explain why hired Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer to run the offense. Lets not forget all the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks fans (twice!) that are looking at Jags fans like …yeah..about your Number one overall pick….the OCs don’t have a great track record with young QBs.

