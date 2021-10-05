Shad Khan: Urban Meyer “must regain our trust and respect”

USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars owner Shad Khan apparently isn’t going to fire coach Urban Meyer, at least not yet. However, Khan clearly isn’t happy with him, either, in the aftermath of the controversy Meyer created over the weekend in Ohio, when he was photographed cavorting in a bar with women other than his wife.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban,” Khan said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents, or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

The strength of the statement comes from Khan’s unmistakable implication that Meyer has squandered the trust and respect of the organization. So how will he rebuild it? Can he rebuild it?

More importantly, can he successfully balance rebuilding trust and respect in an organization that currently has neither for him while also trying to win football games?

Frankly, this feels like a calculated effort to put enough heat on Meyer so that he will walk away. We’ll see if he does. I still don’t believe he’ll be back in 2022, if he even makes it to the end of 2021.