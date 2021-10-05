Texans signing Davion Davis off Browns’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Browns signed offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt off the Texans’ practice squad earlier today. The Texans then signed receiver Davion Davis off the Browns’ practice squad, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Davis spent the preseason with the Browns and totaled 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

He served a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy to open the season and the Browns cut Davis when he became eligible to return to the roster. Davis re-signed to the team’s practice squad on Sept. 22.

He played for the Blues of the Spring League in spring 2021.

Davis originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and made appearances in two regular-season games.