Vikings expect Anthony Barr to play this week

The Vikings have gone a long time without having linebacker Anthony Barr in the lineup, but they expect that to change this week.

Barr missed the final 14 games of last season with a pectoral injury and he has missed the first four games of this season with a knee injury. He has been participating in practice and was listed as questionable for Week Four, which is progress that head coach Mike Zimmer believes will lead to Barr getting back on the field against the Lions this week.

“I think he’ll play this week,” Zimmer said, via the team’s website.

Nick Vigil has played in Barr’s place and Zimmer said he’s done a nice job, but “there’s certain things we can do with [Barr] that we haven’t been able to do in these first four ball games.” Given their 1-3 mark, the Vikings will be hoping some of those things help lead them to victory.