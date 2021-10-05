Washington signs Danny Johnson, Jordan Kunaszyk off practice squad

USA TODAY Sports

Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday that cornerback Torry McTyer will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and that linebacker Jon Bostic is likely out for the year with a pectoral injury, so the team moved them off of the active roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that both players have been placed on injured reserve. They also announced who will be taking their spots on the roster.

Washington signed cornerback Danny Johnson and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk off of their practice squad.

Johnson played 30 games for Washington over the last three seasons. He had 29 tackles and also returned 38 kickoffs for an average of 22.5 yards per return.

Kunaszyk played nine games for the Panthers in 2019 and then followed Rivera to Washington last year. He has 10 career tackles.